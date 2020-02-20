Boost For Munster As Andrew Conway Signs Contract Extension

Munster have been boosted with the news that three players in their senior squad have signed contract extensions.

Andrew Conway, who is arguably in the form of his career, has signed a three-year contract extension which will ensure that he will be playing his rugby in the red of Munster until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 28-year-old is Munster’s third-highest try scorer of all-time, with 42 tries scored since his debut against Zebre in September 2013.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Loughman has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the southern province until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Loughman has made 36 appearances for Munster since he made his debut in January 2018.

Elsewhere, the experienced Billy Holland has signed a one-year contract extension which will ensure that he adds to an already remarkable tally of 226 appearances for Munster.

Commenting on the latest contract extensions, Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “Retaining the services of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is again great news for Munster Rugby and for our plans for the future.

“They are a quality trio that all add huge value to our squad with their own individual skill-sets and experience. It is another huge boost for the province.”