Home Rugby Boost For Munster As Andrew Conway Signs Contract Extension

Boost For Munster As Andrew Conway Signs Contract Extension

Sean McMahon February 20, 2020

Munster have been boosted with the news that three players in their senior squad have signed contract extensions. 

Andrew Conway, who is arguably in the form of his career, has signed a three-year contract extension which will ensure that he will be playing his rugby in the red of Munster until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 28-year-old is Munster’s third-highest try scorer of all-time, with 42 tries scored since his debut against Zebre in September 2013.

Andrew Conway

Elsewhere, Jeremy Loughman has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the southern province until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Loughman has made 36 appearances for Munster since he made his debut in January 2018.

Andrew Conway

Elsewhere, the experienced Billy Holland has signed a one-year contract extension which will ensure that he adds to an already remarkable tally of 226 appearances for Munster.

Commenting on the latest contract extensions, Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “Retaining the services of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is again great news for Munster Rugby and for our plans for the future.

Andrew Conway

“They are a quality trio that all add huge value to our squad with their own individual skill-sets and experience. It is another huge boost for the province.”

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Sean McMahon

Sean is Head of Pundit Arena Rugby. Contact him on Twitter here:
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.