“A Club Close To My Heart” – Old Acquaintances Set To Reunite In Energia AIL

Division 1A of this season’s Energia AIL now enters the home straight with many teams battling it out for a coveted top-four position while others are in a desperate battle for points to avoid the drop to Division 1B.

With just four games remaining, every point matters and two teams fighting for two very different goals will meet at College Park on Friday night.

Dublin University host Lansdowne under lights and Tony Smeeth’s side will be hoping that they can secure a similar result to the last time these sides met as Trinity edged that match in November 13-11 thanks to a late, coolly struck drop-goal from James Fennelly.

Dublin University are third from the bottom, two points ahead of UCC and three points ahead of Ballynahinch. Since every point matters at this stage of the season, Director of Rugby Smeeth is expecting a tough challenge as always.

“Lansdowne is always such a tough game for us,” Smeeth tells Pundit Arena.

“They match up well. They’re usually that bit more experienced, they’re physical. We got by them with a last-minute drop goal, the game could have gone either way but I’ve noticed that all their games since Christmas have been one-point games, win or lose. Except for Cork Con, all of our games have gone down to the last play. It’s an unbelievable league really. It’s so tight. Genuinely, anyone can beat anyone.”

Dublin University have endured a difficult season, especially when you consider they reached the semi-finals in the 2018/19 campaign, However, due to injuries and many players in their squad being involved with the Ireland U20s or Leinster, this year’s campaign has taken a different direction.

On the other hand, Lansdowne have been in brilliant form since the turn of the year. A rocky start saw the Dublin 4 club lose five consecutive games in the first half of the season. When then head coach Mike Ruddock departed for the Ospreys in the PRO14 mid-season, assistant coach Mark McHugh stepped up to the plate in December and has led the club back into the top four.

“We’re obviously delighted that we’re coming out on the right side of some results since mid-December time,” McHugh said.

“We had been coming out on the wrong side of them in October, November. That was tough to take at times given we weren’t a million miles away in terms of performance. So it’s nice that we’ve been able to turn things around, tweak a few different things and simplify a few other things for the players. They’ve certainly bought into the changes that I’ve made and the changes that the other coaches have made in the past two or three months which has been really encouraging.”

There’s always an extra bit of bite and edge when two Dublin teams face off against one another in the country’s top league but perhaps the rivalry between these two teams takes place on the sideline rather than on the pitch.

As a player and as a member of the IRFU’s National Academy, McHugh moved to Dublin University for the 1997/98 season where he was coached by Smeeth who was in just his second year in charge of the college. McHugh would go on to have a successful career in the professional game and when he retired in 2012, he set off on his coaching career under the tutelage of Smeeth at Trinity.

For the first time as a head coach in the Energia AIL, he will come up against the man who first introduced him to coaching.

“It’s certainly going to be interesting, I’ve known Tony for a long, long time,” McHugh said.

“His first year as Director of Rugby in Trinity was my second year playing with Trinity back in, dare I say it, 1998. That makes me feel quite old but I’m sure on the flip side it makes him feel very, very old!

“Tony is obviously a fantastic coach and he has had some great success with Trinity with their U20s teams and their first team as well. I know Tony quite well, his teams are always really well prepared and exceptionally well-coached. So we know that next Friday night is going to be a really tough ask for us in College Park under lights.

“We’re under no illusions as to how good they are and how good they can be. I know a few results have maybe gone against them in the recent past. They had a good win up in Ballynahinch which again I would say is a really tough place to go and play. That shows on their day, they’re very, very good. An interesting proposition for us.

“I suppose my focus will be on prepping us as well as I possibly can, taking out the emotional side of things that yes I used to play for, a place I coached with for a little while, a club that would be close to my heart but that will be forgotten about next Friday night.”

For Smeeth, he has fond memories of coaching and working with McHugh and he has been impressed with the trajectory of his coaching career so far.

“I met him and he was looking to get into coaching. So he came in as a skills coach, he had a good input, he obviously had a great knowledge of the game, he worked with the kickers. It was ideal for him then. Mike Ruddock rang me then asking if Mark could go [to Lansdowne]. The interesting thing was with me here, I was kind of blocking his way in a way so it was a good move for him to go to Lansdowne. So then he went from number three to number two and now he’s gone on to be number one which is fantastic for him. He obviously has a great knowledge for the game, I have to say the players here really respected him. He’s got a great way about him.”

Smeeth adds that he and McHugh both share a common philosophy on how the game should be played which should make for an entertaining game on Friday night.

“Just his knowledge and credibility. The guy had been a 12-year pro. He was in Trinity too. It was great to get a guy…at that time he was like a go-between me and the players in many ways. He was certainly closer to the players’ age than he was my age. He’s organised. I think him and I would probably share, we certainly did then, we shared a similar vision on the way the game should be played.”

With old acquaintances set for a reunion on Friday night, the novelty and emotion will be taken out of the equation as both coaches look to secure a positive result.

For Lansdowne, there’s a chance to increase their playoff chances and for Trinity, there’s the opportunity to take one step closer to securing their spot in Divison 1A for next season.

“Our goal is obviously to make that top-four and to finish as high up the table as we possibly can and get a semi-final wherever that may be,” McHugh said.

“We’re fully confident that on our day, we can put it up to anybody.”

For Smeeth, his attention will also be drawn to the fortunes of UCC and Ballynahinch and their respective fixtures over the coming weeks. Those two teams face off against one another at the end of the month while an even more pivotal clash will take place on the final day of the season when Smeeth and his Trinity team will travel down the M8 to take on UCC.

“We had a big win up in Ballynahinch there a couple of weeks ago which was huge. Right at the end, we let them have a bonus point and I’m hoping we’re not going to regret that. The thing is, even though we’re third from bottom, UCC have to play at Ballynahinch, so one of them is going to win.

“And then we play UCC last game. Even though I don’t want it, it’s almost certain that we will be going down there, I’d be amazed if we’re going down there and it’s a dead rubber. It’s just the way it’s panning out, there’s no doubt we’re going to end up playing them for something, whether it will be a bonus-point or five points or whatever it is.”

Division 1A of this season’s Energia AIL is proving to be incredibly competitive and tight at both ends of the table. Friday night’s clash under lights at College Park will go a long way in deciding the fortunes of these two proud clubs.

