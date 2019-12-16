45 Players Involved In IRFU Mid-Season ‘Stocktake’

New Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has announced a 45-man squad for a pre Six Nations mini-camp or ‘stocktake’ on Sunday.

This will be the first time that Farrell has brought together a squad of players since he took up the role as head coach after the departure of Joe Schmidt following the quarter-final exit to New Zealand at the World Cup.

The camp will take place at the IRFU’s new high-performance centre in Abbotstown across the 22nd and 23rd of December.

The high-profile absentees include Rob Kearney, Jack Carty, John Ryan, Sean Cronin and Jordi Murphy who were all at the World Cup. Kieran Marmion has also been excluded.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell commented:

“The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches. “We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24hr window will allow us to plant a few seeds. It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces. “The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the 6 Nations.”

1 Day Mid-Season Stocktake Attendees

Connacht:

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux

Leinster:

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier

Munster:

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander

Ulster:

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale