Rassie Erasmus suspended from all rugby activities

Rassie Erasmus has been suspended from all rugby activities for two months, for “threatening a match official”.

Erasmus also received a suspension that will see him banned from all “match-day activities” until 30 September 2022.

The South Africa director of rugby has been deemed to have breached World Rugby’s regulations on code of conduct.

Specifically, Erasmus was charged with threatening a match official that “unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then making good on that threat.”

He will also be made to apologise to the match officials in question, while South Africa Rugby has been fined £20,000.

The World Cup-winning coach criticised the officiating performance from the first test in this year’s Lions tour, in a video that was released to the public, arguing that the amount of respect that was shown to his players was “comical”.

The full list of Erasmus’ charges are as follows, per rugby journalist Murray Kinsella:

Threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then making good on that threat; published the “Erasmus Video” containing numerous comments that were either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to match officials. Attacked, disparaged and/or denigrated the game and the match officials. Did not accept or observe the authority and decisions of match officials. Published or caused to be published criticism of the manner in which a match official handled a match. Engaged in conduct or activity that may impair public confidence in the integrity and good character of match officials. Brought the game into disrepute when he published the “Erasmus Video”.

Erasmus now has seven days to appeal this decision.

