Leinster’s Jack Dunne opens up about being bisexual

“When you’re bisexual, it’s almost like a blessing and a curse.”

Leinster’s Jack Dunne has opened up about being bisexual, and what it was like coming out in a school full of teenage boys.

Dunne was speaking to BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast on Saturday ahead of the Leinster Rugby’s Pride Panel, where he is also speaking, and his journey is truly an interesting one.

Being an open member of the LGBTQ+ community is undeniably rare in all male sports, so it was refreshing to hear Dunne speak so openly and candidly about his sexuality.

He said: “I’ve been out as bisexual for four or five years now, but probably not out in the media.

“So I thought, you know, this would be a cool way to do it. It’s also a good opportunity to discuss inclusivity and things people can do to help.”

Jack Dunne on coming out as bisexual

He said that there were one or two people who didn’t respond to the news the way we would have wanted, but that the response was “overwhelmingly positive”.

Dunne said: “I kind of realised when I was maybe sixteen or so, maybe fifteen or sixteen, but you’re in a school full of teenage boys.

“I think a lot of them were saying things that they weren’t even thinking about – if they actually stopped and had a thought about what they’d said, they’d probably think “I shouldn’t be saying that.” They’re probably doing it out of ignorance.

“Hearing that, subconsciously you’re like ‘you probably just keep this to yourself’. When you’re bisexual, it’s almost like a blessing and a curse. You can hide it easier, you can still go out with the lads on Saturday night and do all that stuff, but then at the same time it’s easier to hide it and easier not to be true to yourself.

“Eventually, I think I was in sixth year and I told one or two people. They took it really well, so I was like “you know what, I’ll just tell everyone.” It went pretty well – there were one or two people who said ‘you’re not bisexual, you’re just gay’ – but largely it was overwhelmingly positive.”

Dunne however does not want to become known as ‘the bisexual rugby player’, but feels like kids around the country could do with a role model.

You can listen to Dunne speaking on the podcast here.

Read More About: Jack Dunne, Leinster