Ireland dealt injury blow ahead of England clash

Ireland duo Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson have been ruled of Saturday’s Grand Slam decider with England.

Ringrose went off in the second-half of Ireland’s win over Scotland last Sunday, with what looked like a nasty injury, and he will not be playing against England this weekend.

Fortunately, Ringrose was up and talking after being stretchered off, but after the collision with Blair Kinghorn, he struggled to get back to his feet.

Henderson is currently in a cast, while coach Andy Farrell also offered an update on Caelan Doris who had to go off injured after a matter of minutes.

Doris was forced off after a collision he had after Ireland were denied a try due to Scotland taking a quick lineout with the wrong ball, something which Farrell is extremely unhappy about.

“Garry is up and talking, a little bit dazed,” Farrell said of Ringrose when he spoke to the media after the game in Murrayfield.

He continued: “So, he’s taking his time, trying to come around. He’s not in the dressing-room, he’s in the medical room.

“Caelan Doris, we’d a double-whammy didn’t we in that regard with the try getting chalked off for them using a fresh ball. I don’t know what advantage we got from that, but anyway.

“We lost Caelan [back] in the midst of it, so hopefully he’s going to be okay [for next week].

“Iain Henderson’s in a cast already with his wrist.

“Dan Sheehan, the x-ray is okay on his shoulder. We’re hopeful on him.

“Ronan, he injured his shoulder again. It’s similar to what he did in France last year. No power, etc. That’s shut down.”

