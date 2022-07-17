Eddie Jones gets in altercation with fan over “traitor” comment

“Come here and say that!”

Eddie Jones got into an altercation with a fan after he was called a “traitor” after Australia’s loss to England.

The England coach was walking across the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground, when an Australia supporter holding a beer began making comments about Jones.

The supporter points a finger at Jones as he walks on to the pitch and calls him a traitor on a number of occasions, prompting a response from Jones.

Jones, who had to be held back by security, told the fan to make the same comment to his face, which he unsurprisingly did not do.

The security who held Jones back told the fan that he had been warned already, as it clearly was not his first time doing such a thing.

After the incident, Jones told reporters in Sydney that the man in question was “a clown”.

Australian rugby player Matt Giteau took to Twitter to criticise the “supposed fan” for his comments about Jones.

He said: “Don’t rate that supposed fan getting into Eddie Jones. It’s a poor look. I, as a proud wallaby and Australian, don’t think for one second Eddie is a traitor. He is a proud Aussie that happens to coach another national team that isn’t us. This is sport nowadays.”

Rugby Australia has condemned the behaviour as “totally unacceptable”, in what was an all-around disappointing day for the Wallabies.

Jones had the last laugh though, as his England side won the series 2-1, winning the final game of the series 21-17 in what was a close game.

Needless to say, social media has sided with Jones on the subject, with many criticising the fan for his actions.

