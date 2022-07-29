Andy Farrell signs new contract as Ireland Head Coach

He certainly deserves it…

Andy Farrell has signed a new contract as Ireland’s Head Coach that will see him remain in his position until at least August 2025.

The two-year deal comes after a historic win over New Zealand, in New Zealand, earlier this summer. Ireland won their first ever game against New Zealand in the country, and won an incredible test series victory under Farrell’s guidance. Going into the World Cup next year, Irish fans will be delighted to see how settled the camp is, with Farrell due to stay in charge until 2025 at least. Kevin Potts, the Chief Executive of the IRFU hailed the win over New Zealand as one of the main reasons Farrell was given the new contract.

He said: “I am delighted to confirm that Andy Farrell has accepted a two-year contract extension as the head coach of our men’s international team which will keep him at the helm of that team until at least August 2025, and there is an option to extend the contract further, based on a number of mutually agreed performance markers.

“I would like to thank our Performance Director, David Nucifora, for his work in negotiating this extension with Andy.

“I, on behalf of all the Union delegates and Irish Rugby fans across the world, thank Andy for the exceptional impact he has had on Ireland’s performances to date, as we look forward to the year ahead, which will of course include the Rugby World Cup in France.”

Andy Farrell new contract

Commenting on the new deal, Farrell himself said: “I am happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby for a further two years. As a group we have made it clear that we are building towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and we have taken some decent strides in that regard in recent months.

“Ahead of the tour to New Zealand myself and David (Nucifora) looked at the opportunities and challenges facing the national squad after the tournament in France. I am excited about continuing to work with the group and with the next generation of Irish international players.”

The World Cup kicks off just over a year away, with Ireland going into the tournament as the fourth favourites after France, New Zealand and England.

Read More About: andy farrell