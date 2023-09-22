Panic in French camp as Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture

A nation holds its breath: France wait on Antoine Dupont injury update.

Superstar scrumhalf Antoine Dupont faces an anxious wait to find out if he can play on through the World Cup after he suffered a suspected fractured jaw in last night’s 96-0 hammering of Namibia.

Dupont, who is widely agreed to be the best rugby player in the world, is pivotal to any French hopes of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup and his importance was only made greater when halfback partner Romain Ntmack went down injured in the World Cup warm-ups.

Everyone involved or invested in French Rugby is therefore on tenterhooks this morning and you would have to say for good reason. At best, Dupont will miss group games with a confirmed concussion, at worst he will miss the rest of the competition – but that depends on the severity of his face injury.

France star Dupont suffers jaw injury.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn in the 54th minute following a dangerous tackle to his face by Namibia centre Johan Deysel. The tackle was initially punished with a yellow card but upon review it was upgraded to a red card by Irish TMO Joy Neville.

French broadcaster France 2 reported afterwards that: ‘Antoine Dupont was taken to hospital to undergo examinations. In addition to the suspected concussion, the scrum-half may have suffered a fracture. Examinations will now determine whether this is the case.’

Former Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman was one of the pundit’s on RTÉ’s panel last night and he, like many viewers, was disgusted by Deysel’s foul play:

“I think that’s a horrendous tackle,” said the former Grenoble head coach.

Reckless.

“I think that’s a red straight away. I know it’s safer to go to the bunker but sometimes you’ve got to just call it. There was no mitigation, a reckless challenge by the Namibia captain.

“Potentially the best player in the world is in doubt now because of a reckless challenge.”

“It’s better if it’s his jaw because it’s less risk. The eye socket is far more complicated playing with it. Realistically, they’re going to be looking at him for the quarter-final. They can beat Italy without Dupont.”

