Munster winger Andrew Conway suffers another injury setback

Andrew Conway is set to miss more rugby after suffering a hand injury during Munster’s pre-season action.

The Ireland international, who missed all of last season because of a knee injury, returned to the red jersey for the friendly fixture between Munster and Leinster on Friday 8th of September.

Unfortunately however, he would miss Munster’s second pre-season game against Connacht which took place last Friday and it now looks he will face a few more weeks sidelined.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster Women & Men ahead of Saturday's double-header against Barbarians at Thomond Park ⤵️#MUNvBAR #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 26, 2023

Conway to miss start of Munster’s season.

Munster take on touring side the Barbarians this weekend but this morning it was confirmed that Conway will play no part in the game because of an issue with his hand.

The official Munster Rugby website suggested that the 32-year-old is “expected to return during the early rounds of the URC campaign”.

That, in some ways, is good news for Munster supporters and especially Conway after a horrific couple of seasons with injuries. Although it would be great to have Conway back playing at Thomond Park this Saturday, at least his new injury isn’t anything serious that will keep him our long-term.

Pedigree.

Only for his latest knee surgery, it is likely that the Lesinter academy graduate would be part of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad currently competing at the Rugby World Cup.

Conway was a favourite of Joe Schmidt in the previous World Cup cycle and has amassed an impressive thirty caps in the green jersey. With fifteen tries to his name – therefore averaging a score every second game – it’s no wonder why he is so highly regarded on the international stage.

Munster’s new-look back three of Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Mike Haley played excellently throughout the province’s URC-clinching 2022/2023 season but there’s no doubt that Graham Rowntree and his coaching team would love to have Conway in the mix for the forthcoming campaign.

In other news, Rowntree has signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster as reward for his successful inaugural season at the helm.

The former England international was promoted from forwards coach to head coach last season and wasted no time in capturing Munster’s first trophy in twelve years.

