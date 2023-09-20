Close sidebar

Ian Madigan thanks the late Jerry Kiernan in wonderful retirement statement

by Ronan Calvert
Ian Madigan has announced his retirement from rugby.

Former Ireland flyhalf Ian Madigan has announced his retirement from rugby, eight years on from his starring role at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Madigan, who has been blighted by injury issues in recent seasons, took to social media this Wednesday morning to share the news.

In his statement, the 31-cap international reminisced on his childhood rugby memories, before proceeding to thank everyone from his old coaches at Kilmacud Crokes GAA club to former Ireland Rugby head coach Joe Schmidt.

“Today I am announcing my retirement”, wrote the 34-year-old.”I don’t really know where to start so best to start where it all began at Old Belvedere Mini Rugby, being coached by my Dad.”

“All that mattered was how many tries I scored, the Monster Munch and Cadet red lemonade that would send me to the moon! My love for rugby was born, the incredible memories.”

Ian Madigan thanks key influences on his career.

“Alongside that I have to mention Kilmacud Crokes, coached by Gerry Greene, Mick Carroll, Billy Knocker and Donal McEvoy, among others they taught me to back myself. I’ve never felt freedom like the one I felt on a Gaelic football pitch.

There was also a mention for Olympic legend Jerry Kiernan who sadly passed away in January 2021. Kiernan spent forty years at St Brigid’s Boys’ School where Madigan was a pupil until he moved to Willow Park to pursue rugby more seriously.

“After leaving St Brigid’s a fantastic primary school, Olympian Jerry Kiernan had me well prepared for what was to come,” he wrote. “Rugby started to get more serious when I moved school to Willow Park and Blackrock College

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian Madigan (@ian.madigan)

Ireland.

The lengthily Instagram post continued with Madigan thanking all of his past coaches with Leinster, Bordeaux, Bristol Bears and Ulster, before giving a special mention to his time in the Ireland ten shirt:

“Without doubt the highlight of my career was representing our great island of Ireland, in particular at the World Cup in 2015. Those are memories that I will cherish forever.

“Thank you Joe Schmidt for backing me and teaching me how this great game can be played. You are a fantastic coach but what I will always remember is how you treated me as a young man, challenging me to be the best that I could be and always filling me with confidence.

“Your record in Leinster and Ireland speaks for itself”

You can read the full ten page statement from Madigan on his Instagram account.

