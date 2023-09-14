Andy Farrell selects frightening Ireland team for clash with Tonga

Andy Farrell has chosen a first choice team for Ireland’s game with Tonga.

Ireland will take on Tonga in their second Rugby World Cup game with a full strength team.

Andy Farrell pulled a surprise this afternoon by announcing a formidable lineup that includes Johnathan Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and the rest of Ireland’s frontline stars.

The World Cup hopefuls opened their campaign last weekend with an 82-8 demolition of Romania and it seems they are determined to keep that momentum going into gameweek 2.

Our team to face Tonga in Nantes! 🟢#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 14, 2023

The only changes to Farrell’s team from last weekend see Mack Hansen and Conor Murray come into the backline, and Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier into the pack.

Dropping out of the team are Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Rob Herring and Joe McCarthy who all played important roles in last week’s rout.

Kelleher’s return to the team comes as the major news as it was feared a few weeks ago that he could miss most of the World Cup through injury.

The Leinster hooker’s absence would have been felt in any case, but his fitness became especially important when provincial teammate Dan Sheahan also found himself in a race to be fit for the tournament.

The team.

The Ireland 23 to take on Tonga at the Rugby World Cup this Saturday at 8pm),

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(32)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(17)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(53)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(48)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(22)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain)(114)

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(108)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(55)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(22)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(68)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(42)

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(56)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(97)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(53)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(32)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(38)

17. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)(52)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(32)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(75)

20. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)(13)

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)(12)

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD)(21)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(65).

