Andy Farrell named World Rugby Coach of the Year

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been chosen as the World Rugby Coach of the Year.

Farrell, who guided Ireland to a Grand Slam in last Spring’s Six Nations, fended off tough competition from Jacques Nienaber (South Africa), Ian Foster (New Zealand) and Simon Raiwalui (Fiji).

Introducing the World Rugby Coach of the Year! 🙌#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/u2ozWdxfWK — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 29, 2023

Although Ireland took a premature quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup, Ireland’s pool stage victory over eventual champions South Africa would have helped Farrell’s case.

“I am incredibly proud to work with such a talented and committed group,” commented Farrell after winning the award.

“This award is recognition for all those involved in Irish rugby and our incredible supporters.”

World Rugby Team Of The Year.

In the Team of the Year meanwhile, five Irish players and just one South African are included.

Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Caolan Doris, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the Irish stars recognised for their top performances in 2023.

2023's supreme side The World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year, in partnership with @Capgemini#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/ys2q2UGhb8 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 29, 2023

Eben Etzebeth however, is the only Springbok selected, leading to speculation that the team was chosen many weeks ago.

As far for individual awards – New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea scoops the Player Of The Year prize and his teammate Mark Tele’a takes the Breakthrough Player Of The Year gong.