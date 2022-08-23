Tommy O’Donnell lands coaching job with Munster Rugby

Former Ireland international Tommy O’Donnell is back working with Munster.

Munster Rugby have announced the appointment of Tommy O’Donnell as Greencore Academy Elite Player Development Officer.

The Tipperary native replaces Andi Kyricaou in the role, who was promoted to the position of First Team Forwards Coach this summer.

O’Donnell retired from professional rugby at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign and spent last season coaching Limerick club side UL Bohemians alongside former teammate Cathal Sheridan.

A consummate professional, the 35-year-old made over 200 appearances for Munster between 2007 and 2021, despite persistent injuries.

And he also enjoyed success in the green of Ireland later in his career, becoming a favourite of Joe Schmidt by contributing to back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015.

Tommy O’Donnell joins Munster academy set-up.

Boasting of such pedigree, O’Donnell’s knowledge and experience is expected to benefit the next generation of Munster players hoping to emulate the flanker’s provincial and international success.

Munster supporters hope the appointment of Graham Rowntree as head coach will spell a fresh chapter for the two-time Heineken Cup champions, but a productive academy will be much needed to convert the 51-year-old’s ambitious visions into reality.

Leinster have led the way in that respect for a number of years now, but the emergence of Patrick Campbell, Jack Crowley and Alex Kendellan last season injected some hope for Munster’s future, and O’Donnell’s job description lands him with a responsibility to keep that trend going.

Munster make academy appointments.

Joining him in the academy set-up will be former Munster and Connacht player Brendan O’Connor, who has also been handed the ‘Elite Player Development Officer’ title.

While the new Pathway Development Coach will be former Munster Women and Crescent College Comprehensive coach Matt Brown.

Munster Academy players for the 2022/2023 season:

Year 3: Cian Hurley, Conor Phillips.

Year 2: Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell, Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo, Daniel Okeke.

Year 1: Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney, Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhan Quinn, Kieran Ryan.

Read More About: irish rugby, munster rugby, tommy o'donnell