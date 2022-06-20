‘Being able to be myself is a relief’ – Leinster scrumhalf McCarthy comes out as gay

Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy has spoken publicly about his sexuality for the first time.

McCarthy told Leinster coaches Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster of his sexuality last November and found their support “unbelievable”.

The 27-year-old also had conversations with family and close friends before briefing the Leinster playing squad.

Thankfully, McCarthy has described the whole experience as “really positive” and hopes he can help normalise gay players in rugby union and help anybody else in the same position.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy has spoken publicly for the first time about his sexuality. He now hopes that sharing his experience will be encouraging and provide hope to others.

Nick McCarthy speaks about coming out as gay.

Speaking to Leinster Rugby, McCarthy explained why he was initially reluctant to come out while still play rugby.

“I suppose because it’s not really ‘a thing’,” he said in a sit-down interview. “It’s not common for a male athlete to come out in sport, never mind professional rugby, and it’s probably something that I didn’t want to believe or accept myself either.

“I needed to accept being gay myself before I could address it with others. I have great friends in rugby but I didn’t know how they would take it.

“My experience, since coming out though has been entirely positive. I have realised that anyone who cares about you, just wants you to be happy.”

McCarthy admitted he was nervous about how his teammates would react but says that they were “delighted” to support him after hearing the news.

“I only made a quick announcement. But I just remember the room erupting! They were all delighted for me and it was immediately a weight off my shoulders.

“I felt they understood my situation. It’s hard to perform at your best when you are carrying something, anything, and that’s the same for all the lads. For me it was my sexuality, for others it could be stuff at home, or studies or whatever.

Leo Cullen and Johnny Sexton show their support for scrum-half Nick McCarthy.

Nick McCarthy.

Former Ireland U20 international McCarthy started playing with Leinster in 2015 and made 36 appearances during his first stint at the club.

In 2019, he signed for rivals Munster where he stayed for two seasons. He played on 23 occasions for the province before returning to his native province last year.

The number nine is not the first Leinster player to speak publicly about his sexuality in recent times as he follows in the footsteps of bisexual second-row Jack Dunne.