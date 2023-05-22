Munster announce historic double header against the Barbarians

Munster will take on the Barbarians this September.

Munster Rugby have announced a double-header event against touring side the Barbarians scheduled for this September.

The province’s men’s and women’s sides will take on the Baabaas at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 30, with the women’s game kicking the action off at 2pm.

The Barbarians last visited Thomond Park in 2017 when their men beat Tonga 27-24, while their women’s team played their first ever game against Munster on the same day.

🤩🤩🤩 We are delighted to announce a historic double-header 🥳 The Munster Women & Munster Men take on the world-famous Barbarians at Thomond Park in September! A festival of rugby awaits, see full details & get your tickets ⤵️@Barbarian_FC #MUNvBAR #Baabaas #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 22, 2023

Munster Vs Barbarians:

The last time the famous stadium hosted a men’s and women’s double header event was in October 2009 when a women’s interpro between Munster Vs Ulster took place before Munster Vs Treviso in the Heineken Cup.

Many Munster players have represented the Barbarians through the years with John Ryan, Donncha O’Callaghan, Alan Quinlan, BJ Botha and Mick O’Driscoll among those to don the famous black and white jersey down through the years.

While, as a further link, provincial legend Ronan O’Gara managed the Barbarians alongside Crusaders boss Scott Robertson last November when they beat an All Blacks XV 35-31 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

Munster will be glad to have more important things on their minds this week however, as they take on the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday evening (KO 5.30pm).

Earlier today, Graham Rowntree announced a 30-man squad to travel to Cape Town, featuring the returning Conor Murray, RG Snyman, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa.

It will be a chance for the southern province to win their first piece of silverware since they celebrated the Magners League in 2011.

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.

