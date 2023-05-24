Leinster star Dan Sheehan named URC Player of the Season

Dan Sheehan has won the URC Player of the Season prize.

Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan has been crowned as the URC Player of the Season for 2022/2023 after a standout campaign for Leo Cullen’s men.

Sheehan scored eight tries across the course of the season as Leinster reached the semi-finals before being knocked out by Munster.

🏅 | Dan Sheehan has been named @URCOfficial Players’ Player of the Season for 2022/23. The award is voted for by the league’s captains and vice-captains! Read more here 👉 https://t.co/FXAlaAMJrZ#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/eKBuOgX8d4 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 24, 2023

Speaking to the media, Sheehan said: “I’m pretty honoured. I wasn’t expecting it.

“It’s great to be recognised by fellow teammates, but also by other teams that are part of the URC. I’m delighted!”

“The BKT URC has been unbeliveable in the past two years. The introduction of the South African teams has really upped the standard, and I think every other country and the provinces within those countries have upped their game as well.

“It’s become a top quality league. You can see that week in, week out. There’s some top quality games.”

Ireland stars make URC Elite XV.

The 24-year-old, who was voted for the award by the league’s captains and vice captains, was also included in the ‘Elite XV’ earlier this month, alongside five countrymen.

Leinster’s Scott Penney and Munster’s Gavin Coombes were named in the backrow, while Connacht pair Finlay Balham and Niall Murray featured in the tight five.

Ross Byrne, although still hurting from a disappointing Champions Cup final, enjoyed a positive URC season and was rewarded with the dream team’s outhalf slot.

The rest of the side consisted of four players from South African clubs, two players from Scottish clubs, two players from Italian clubs and one player based in Wales.

Dan Sheehan: Player of the Season

Sheehan also played a starring role in Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle, scoring two tries in the opening twelve minutes.

The talented hooker impressed with some dynamic ball carrying on the day but played an equally important role in disrupting Ronan O’Gara’s side at the breakdown.

That was quick!

Dan Sheehan and Jack Conan play a sneaky one-two at the lineout and it's a try within a minute for Leinster

Ross Byrne make it 7-0 #LEIvSR

📺https://t.co/CStwnXf2cB

📻https://t.co/wUq1XxhF4x

📱https://t.co/u8hlQ5KtpQ pic.twitter.com/mJ8IQl3PWR — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) May 20, 2023

Sadly for Sheehan, Leinster’s wait for a fifth star extends for another season, but September’s World Cup could come at the perfect time for he and many of his teammates to get back to winning ways.

Elite XV: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (DHL Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks); Gavin Coombes (Munster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets); Federico Ruzza (Benetton), Niall Murray (Connacht); Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers).

Read More About: Dan Sheehan, Leinster URC