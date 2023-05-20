Joy for O’Gara and heartbreak for Leinster as La Rochelle celebrate Champions Cup win

Ronan O’Gara has led La Rochelle to Champions Cup glory

La Rochelle have defeated Leinster 27-26 in the Champions Cup final.

Ronan O’Gara’s side recovered from trailing 17-0 after twelve minutes to complete one of the competition’s great comebacks and claim their second Champions Cup title in as many seasons.

Joy for O’Gara as La Rochelle win Champions Cup.

Leinster burst out of the blocks with three tries in the opening twelve minutes as the outstanding Dan Sheehan touched down either side of a Jimmy O’Brien effort.

Importantly however, stand-in outhalf Ross Byrne failed to nail two of his three conversion attempts, therefore give the visitors the slightest of chances at overturning the deficit.

Blistering start, Leinster! 🔥 Jimmy O'Brien dots down in the corner for the Dublin side's second try in the opening six minutes. WOW.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/rroohkbRCt — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 20, 2023

La Rochelle responded swiftly by scoring in the 19th minute through barnstorming centre Jonathan Danty, and a 38th minute try from UJ Seuteni gave them real reason to believe heading into the break.

Momentum was in their favour and O’Gara’s half-time team-talk did them no harm.

Hope for La Rochelle on the stroke of half-time? 👀 Tremendous carry early in the move by Will Skelton before smart play from Antoine Hastoy. Rounded off by UJ Seuteni 💛#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/gReL9Gi88E — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 20, 2023

The second half was dictated by La Rochelle as Leinster spent long periods absorbing pressure while Byrne and La Rochelle outhalf Antoine Hastoy exchanged penalties.

But that pressure eventually told in the final ten minutes. A series of collapsed mauls and infringements at the breakdown kept Leinster hanging on until Georges Henri Colombe snuck over the line to give La Rochelle a hard-earned 26-27 lead.

From 17 points down after 12 minutes, La Rochelle LEAD in Dublin! 🟡⚫️#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/M6q2lXp0ri — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 20, 2023

La Rochelle beat Leinster in Dublin.

Leinster’s closing few minutes were characterised by bravery and desperation but any hopes of a late winner were dashed when substitute prop Michael Ala’alatoa was sent off for a dangerous clear-out just as his team were knocking on the La Rochelle try-line.

The result means that Leinster, despite their excellence, have won just one European Cup in the last decade and their wait for a fifth star extends for at least another season.

LOOK AT THOSE RONAN O'GARA CELEBRATIONS! 💛🖤 The moment La Rochelle clinched back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup titles… The Irishman is leading something special in France ✨#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/duVQVCdzuq — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 20, 2023

For La Rochelle, it’s another famous day for the French city and an achievement that Ronan O’Gara will not be forgetting any time soon.

FT: Leinster 26-27 La Rochelle

