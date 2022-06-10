IMART 2022: Sunday’s Well Rebels and El Salvador victorious in Cork

In association with:

IMART 2022 came to a close on Friday evening after a week of superb rugby.

The international event saw thousands of supporters cheer on teams from 14 different countries over the course of six days.

The best of rugby’s values were on full display as the teams went head to head in sporting fashion and there was no shortage of quality either with some outstanding tries registered across the week.

In the end, Spanish side El Salvador won the Women’s Cup with a 15-5 victory over UR Almeria while local favourites Sunday’s Well Rebels took home the Men’s Cup.

Watch: El Salvador celebrate winning the women's cup at @IMART_worldcup 🇪🇸🏉 A fantastic occasion at Musgrave Park and throughly deserved winners 🏆 With thanks to partners @KPMG_Ireland @IrishRugby | @Munsterrugby | #IMART2022 pic.twitter.com/3Davu5ZSj0 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 10, 2022

IMART 2022: Closing ceremony

Speaking at the closing event, Alan Craughwell, director of Irish mixed ability sports reflected on an unforgettable few days:

“It has been a week that I don’t think anyone involved, from players, to spectators, to volunteers will ever forget.

“People from all over the region and the country came out in force this week to cheer on those players who worked so hard over the last 4 days and left everything they had on the field.

“We would like to congratulate all the teams for their achievements this week, and to say a huge well done to every single player who have been an absolute inspiration to us all”

All smiles at the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Cork 😁 An excellently run tournament embracing everything we love about sport 👏 Not even the heavy rain could dampen spirits! Coverage with thanks to @KPMG_Ireland #IMART2022 | #BetterTogether | #MAW22 pic.twitter.com/p5eD8lXUzd — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 10, 2022

IMART success.

IMART co-founder Liam Maher meanwhile, commented on what the success means for the region:

“We have proven this week that Cork has the facilities, the capacity, the people and the drive to deliver the high standards and excellence that such a significant sporting event requires.

“We hope this will be the start of even greater things for mixed ability rugby in the region”.

Anybody who attended will certainly agree it was a week that will be remembered for a long long time for all the right reasons.

One can only think that mixed ability rugby will kick on and hit new heights from here.

