IMART 2022: Final day preview from Musgrave Park

In association with: IMART 2022 comes to a close today at the end of a hugely enjoyable week of rugby.

The International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART) finals take place this afternoon to conclude a fantastic week of action in Cork City.

The world’s best men’s and women’s sides have showcased their talents at Musgrave Park over the past five days to entertain thousands of spectators with their impressive skills and sporting spirit.

Yesterday, we spoke with Ballincollig Trailblazers captain Marie Healy who described the experience as the time of her life and today her team face Spanish side UR Almeria in the women’s 3rd place play-off.

The Trailblazers won two out of three of their group stage games but unfortunately couldn’t find a way past El Salvador in a highly entertaining semi-final on Thursday afternoon.

Marie told Pundit Arena that she has made “friends for life” over the last couple of days but that a successful finish to the tournament would put the icing on the cake for herself and her teammates.

IMART 2022: Final day preview at Musgrave Park

Meanwhile in the men’s tournament, Irish teams Sunday’s Well, the West Cork Jesters, the Banbridge Barbarians and the Malone Tornados have made a great account of themselves in this year’s competition.

The West Cork Jesters take on the Halifax Magpies at 11:30am in the men’s 5th place play-0ff before the Banbridge Barbarians meet the Derby Bucks at 14:30 in the men’s bowl final.

The main event comes at 6pm however, when Sunday’s Well face Oshawa Vikings in the all important cup final. Sunday’s Well could take home the ‘Winner’s Cup’ but that isn’t the only bit of silverware up for grabs at IMART 2022.

The ‘Spirit of Mixed Ability Rugby Trophy’ will also be presented to the participating team that has best embodied rugby’s core values throughout the week.

At this stage, it wouldn’t be a suprise if that award was shared between all the teams, considering the special atmosphere every player, coach and volunteer has helped create since the first whistle last Sunday.

IMART fixtures:

Day 4 Finals Day Fixtures (Irish Teams Only – Full Fixtures To Follow)

11:30 West Cork Jesters v Halifax Magpies, Dolphin Pitch (IMART Men’s Plate 5th Place Playoff)

13:00 Ballincollig Trailblazers v UR Almeria, Main Pitch (IMART Women’s 3rd Place Playoff)

14:30 Banbridge Barbarians v Derby Bucks, Main Pitch (IMART Men’s Bowl Final)

14:30 Malone Tornadoes v Swansea Gladiators, Tramore Valley Park (IMART Men’s Cup 3rd Place Playoff)

18:00 Sundays Well v Oshawa Vikings, Main Pitch (IMART Men’s Cup Final)

