Former Ireland flanker Jordi Murphy states desire to play for Spain

Jordi Murphy would like to play for Spain.

Former Ireland rugby international Jordi Murphy has expressed his desire to play for Spain.

The recently retired flanker was born in Barcelona and told Spanish publication Relevo that he would “love to be able to play with Los Leones”.

Murphy won three Six Nations Championships with Ireland but also enjoyed a successful provincial career as he celebrated three league titles and a Champions Cup with Leinster before spending five years with Ulster.

However, he is now able to switch allegiances after spending three years away from the Irish fold.

“I wanted to retire this year,” he said, “the league ended a few weeks ago, if I talk to them, I would love to be able to play with Los Leones if they want me.

“If you (Spain) want me there, I will train to be with them. I have talked to my agent and father a lot about this and it is a possibility I would love to do.

In this interview, Jordi Murphy says he would love to play for Spain. Murphy was born in Barcelona and is now eligible for Spain, having last played for Ireland in 2019. Murphy recently announced retirement from pro rugby but he only just turned 32.https://t.co/kq5XcPff2Y — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) May 31, 2023

“I completed my three years without playing for Ireland in November but I think it’s complicated. To play a match like, for example, against Argentina at the Metropolitano, it wouldn’t be fair, but it could be with continuity.

“So far no one from the Federation or the staff have contacted me,” he added.

Jordi Murphy: Spain links

The 32-year-old, who is named after Catalonia’s patron saint St Jordi, spent the first nine years of his life in Barcelona before moving to Dublin where he attended Willow Park and Blackrock.

Members of the Murphy family have stayed connected to Spain through the years and now Jordi wishes to follow their footsteps by linking up with the international rugby team.

“I continue to visit Barcelona with my wife and I also go to visit my sister in Menorca who lives there.

“Even first thing in the morning I have sometimes gone down to train at the Menorca Rugby Club field [while visiting],” he explained.

World Cup predictions

Murphy finished the interview by stating his belief that Ireland will win the World Cup next autumn:

“I think so. It is difficult for a team like Ireland not to have made it past the quarterfinals, but in the last two years they have been playing very well.

“It’s a difficult road. If we get to the quarterfinals, we have to beat France or the All Blacks to advance.

“If Johnny Sexton doesn’t get injured in the whole tournament, we have a much better chance.”

Read More About: irish rugby, jordi murphy, Leinster, Rugby, spain, ulster