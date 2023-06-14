EPCR reveal new Champions Cup format for 2023/2024 season

The Champions Cup has a new format again.

The EPCR have shared their plans for the 2023/2024 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup seasons.

Rumours circulated last month that the European Rugby body would return to the traditional format of six four-team pools.

However, supporters were left upset this morning as it was announced that there will instead be four Champions Cup pools of six teams.

While, in the Challenge Cup, there will be 18 clubs divided into three pools of six.

The statement suggests ‘the new formats will drive increased sporting jeopardy with each club playing against four different opponent home or away in the pool stages’

PCR Chairman Dominic McKay said: “We are delighted to announce the new format for the 2023/24 season. We’ve been working hard with our Leagues and key stakeholders to ensure we have the right competition structures – for players and clubs, but also crucially for the supporters.

“Our focus has always been to ensure everyone can easily understand, engage with and follow our tournaments and to ensure we have a structure that creates real sporting jeopardy in as many games as possible.

“We reached this conclusion following a thorough process in which we engaged with stakeholders in a meaningful way – not just our Leagues and unions, but also our broadcasters, partners and around 1,000 rugby enthusiasts to get their views.

The EPCR president continued to highlight the organisation’s “commitment to fans”, despite their decision to ignore wishes to revert to the original format.

“We will continue to work with our stakeholders to look at ways in which we can improve both tournaments, which is at the heart of our strategy and commitment to fans, clubs and partners.

“Our competitions truly are the pinnacle of club rugby, and we have to ensure it remains in that position, engaging and enthralling existing and new audiences along the way.”

