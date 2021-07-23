South Africa v the Lions: Live updates, TV & stream details for first test of tour

The first test gets underway on Saturday at 5 pm.

The long wait is almost over as the British and Irish Lions take on South Africa at Cape Town Stadium. The first test of the tour starts at 5 pm and here is how you can watch and stream it. You can also follow the match on our live blog.

South Africa v the Lions: How can I watch the game live on TV and stream it?

The British & Irish Lions tour 2021 is been broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. Saturday’s first test will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. The match gets underway at 5 pm.

Sky customers can stream the match live on their phones and tablets via the Sky Go app. If you are not a Sky subscriber, you can watch South Africa versus the Lions on Now with a day or month pass. For more information, click here.

South Africa v the Lions: How can I watch the game on terrestrial TV and stream it?

For the first time in almost 30 years, Channel 4 is screening the highlights of all three British & Irish Lions test games against South Africa. Highlights of Saturday’s first test will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 11.25 pm on Saturday night and they will also be available on All4.

What is the form of both teams going into the first test?

This year’s Lions tour has been arguably the most unique in history, as every game has and will be played in front of empty stadiums, while the Springboks have played just one test match in the last 20 months.

Nonetheless, the three-match test series promises to be an exhilarating contest, which was set up very nicely by the warm-up match between a ludicrously strong South Africa ‘A’ side and the Lions last Wednesday.

The tourists’ head coach Warren Gatland will be looking to etch his name into rugby’s history books by becoming the first Lions coach to lead the side in three unbeaten series. The Lions defeated the Wallabies 2-1 in 2013 and drew their series with the All Blacks under Gatland in 2017.

While the Lions are the slight favourites to clinch the series, the Springboks are certain to put up an almighty challenge to Gatland’s side, in what will likely be an extremely physical three matches.

The South Africans drew first blood on that occasion, but the Lions have been in flying form on tour otherwise, having racked up 230 points in four games against local club opposition. The Springboks have had little game time together since the 2019 Rugby World Cup. But the bulk of that world-conquering side will face the Lions this weekend in the first test match between the two teams in 12 years.

What is the team news?

South Africa named their starting XV on Tuesday, which you can find here.

The Lions will name their starting XV on Wednesday, which has been brought forward 24 hours from the original intended announcement.

South Africa v the Lions: Live updates.

