A crowning moment for Ireland’s most likeable sportsman

If the booming chants of “one more year” around Thomond Park on Monday evening weren’t enough to change his mind, then Keith Earls could be done as a Munster player.

For his entire career, he was the quintessential ‘worth the entry fee alone’ player. Even during the recession, even through this cost-of-living crisis, even for the working class people he represents.

Whether he knows it or not, his sparkling displays through the last twelve years gave Munster fans their thrills when they needed them most.

And thankfully, the thrill of each sidestep, linebreak and intercept since 2011 morphed together on Saturday evening.

The joy he stirred in fans for twelve years finally beamed right back at him as Andrea Piardi blew his full time whistle.

Mic in hand, trophy at his hip, he described that moment as “the best feeling ever” at Tuesday’s Thomond Park homecoming, and there wasn’t a soul among the 9,000 in attendance who wasn’t touched by his moment in the sun.

Already beloved, his charm only increased as he proceeded to recall “hopping” the Thomond Park walls on schooldays. How, as a ten year old, he would catch and kick balls to Ronan O’Gara during the Munster legend’s practise sessions.

He got ROG’s seldom seen seal of approval too, earning himself the affectionate nickname of ‘Scobey’.

Keith Earls: Limerick’s Gem.

I recently heard about a Limerick mother who, under the stress of school bills and the unrelenting choke of poverty, spends the last of her dole on cannabis and a half bottle of vodka as an end of week treat.

Trapped in an endless cycle of suffering without obvious opportunity, the substance hit is the only relief from a life she hates, making those things, in her view, the optimum purchases.

I think of those people when I think of Earls, partially because of his wonderful book which documented how so much crime, trauma and death in his upbringing potentially contributed to the mental battles he has endured in recent years.

Surrounded by people in desperate situations, he could easily have followed some of his old pals towards a life of crime.

He didn’t – and that doesn’t make him any better than the others – but by taking this route he has provided his people with a better form of escapism: the weekly entertainment of his dazzling performances

Potential

Equally important is how his unlikely rise has exposed the wealthier rugby demographic to the wonderful people who come from estates like Moyross and Ballynanty.

Earls is not a heroic exception, but a symbol for what is inside every “scumbag”, “scobe” and “knacker” walking down the street. If he was claiming the dole instead of high-balls he would still be Keith Earls.

Retweet if this makes you feel… 😍😍😍 One of the GOATS of @MunsterRugby being shown the ultimate respect 🥹 🦌 Keith Earls 🦌#BKTURC #URC | #UnitedWeRise | #URC pic.twitter.com/1X0MWTr2vi — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 28, 2023

When kicking rugby balls with Ronan O’Gara as a kid, he could have only dreamt of going on to play with him.

To then win two league titles with O’Gara, and celebrate a third title twelve years later as a legend of the province, is a truly inspiring achievement.

“You’ll go nowhere in life” said one of Earls’ secondary school teachers at St Munchin’s.

Well, as they say, look at him now.

And look at him symbolically.

