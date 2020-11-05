“It is not the first apology I have made in my career and it won’t be the last.”

Johnny Sexton has apologised to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell after his frustrated reaction to being substituted in Ireland’s Six Nations game against France last Saturday.

The Ireland captain shook his head and looked visibility irritated to being taken off in the team’s 35-27 defeat in Paris. Ross Byrne replaced Sexton with 11 minutes to go.

Following the match, Sexton admitted he was frustrated to be substituted, and said that any player would have been.

Sexton apology.

The Leinster fly-half, however, has since apologised to the Ireland coach and said that the pair have a ‘good relationship’.

“I have apologised to the people who matter,” Sexton told reporters on Thursday morning.

“I am disappointed in myself with my reaction to a certain extent.

“Obviously, if I had known the stories that it was going to create, and the way that it has been perceived, then I would not have done it.”

“It is not the first apology I have made in my career and it won’t be the last.”

“He is a passionate guy and it is a reason we all love him as a player.”

Sexton said his reaction was a “split-second thing” that happened “in the heat of the moment” in a match that was “one of the biggest” of his time as Ireland captain.

The Ireland fly-half also said that he didn’t realise his reaction was going to be broadcast on the big screen in the stadium.

Farrell also played down the incident, saying he has no issue with his captain.

“Johnny and I always have discussions, we constantly talk about how things are going with the group, we discuss everything, his individual game, his captaincy,” the Ireland coach said.

“He is a passionate guy and it is a reason we all love him as a player. So no, I don’t feel undermined and neither does the team.

“We need Johnny to be himself and there is always going to be learnings along the way.

“But you are not going to change overnight a person who has been at the top because of the intent and attitude he has got. We are always learning together.”

#WATCH 🏉 Andy Farrell says Johnny Sexton’s reaction to his substitution against France last weekend didn't undermine him It comes as he announced his Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup, which includes three uncapped players#VMNews | @VMSportIE | @ImGerTreacy pic.twitter.com/RzaFdl4VXa — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) November 5, 2020

Read More About: andy farrell, Ireland, Johnny Sexton, Six Nations