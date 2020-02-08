Ronan O’Gara & Matt Williams Disagree On-Air About Ireland Performance

Ronan O’Gara and Matt Williams got into an on-air disagreement following Ireland’s win over Wales.

Andy Farrell’s team beat Wales 24-14 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in a much-improved performance from the victory over Scotland last Saturday.

Ireland secured a bonus-point in the win, which saw Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway score tries in an expansive, attacking display.

Following the full-time whistle on Virgin Media, Williams said the performance was the “minimum” one should expect from the Ireland team.

However, O’Gara did not agree at all.

“That’s the minimum of what we expect from that group of players and coaches,” Williams said.

“What we saw for the last 12 months was rubbish. That was a really good performance and huge improvement, but that’s the minimum.

“When we see the tries and what the guys did there, that’s great but the players own it and the coaches own it. They own the past as well.

“I just want to jump in, I disagree with you,” O’Gara said.

“You can’t, you’ve got to own that performance,” Williams replied.

“I can certainly tell you that that’s not the minimum,” O’Gara continued.

“That’s a bonus-point win at home against Wales. I don’t think you’ve any idea how difficult that is.

Williams: “I’ll give you the last bonus point. But I mean effort, commitment, and thought. There was a lot more effort in that game than we’ve seen in the last 12 months.”

ROG: “I wouldn’t say that’s the minimum standard. I think that’s exceptional.”

Williams: “If you play below that you’ll lose, though.”

ROG: “Well who are you going to lose to?”

Williams: “Well, you’ll lose to Wales.”

ROG: “They didn’t, they smashed them. That’s not the minimum though.”

Williams: “It’s got to be. If Hadleigh Parkes scores that try you’ve got a different game. If they are forced to back off another ten per cent, they lose the game.”

ROG: “They scored a try earlier and Ireland responded within two minutes.”

Here’s the video of the disagreement between the pundits: