Johnny Sexton admits he was frustrated to be substituted off against France

“What would you like me to be doing when I’m coming off the pitch?”

Ireland missed the chance to win the Six Nations on Saturday night in Paris, and their frustration was summed up by Johnny Sexton’s reaction to being substituted.

Andy Farrell’s team lost 35-27 to France, a result that handed England the championship following their victory over Italy in Rome earlier in the day.

It was a disappointing evening for Ireland and their captain Sexton, who cut a frustrated figure when he was replaced by Ross Byrne with 11 minutes of the game to go.

Following the match, Sexton was asked following the game about his reaction to being substituted in the game in Paris.

The Ireland captain admitted he was disappointed, but stated that this was the natural reaction for any player being taken off.

“Yeah, I was very disappointed coming off, like everyone would be,” Sexton said.

“You’re losing the game and you’re coming off… So, what would you like me to be doing when I’m coming off the pitch?

“Disappointment that we didn’t win the game. We were 28-20 down with 11, 12 minutes to go and we had a five-metre lineout that we needed to capitalise on.

“They are things that you look back on with regret.”

Read More About: France, Ireland, Johnny Sexton, Six Nations