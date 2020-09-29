Irish legend Rob Kearney is going Down Under.

Having played his final game for Leinster in their recent Champions Cup defeat to Saracens, Rob Kearney has signed with the Western Force on a one-year deal.

The fullback, who scored 82 points in 95 appearances for Ireland, joins the Perth-based team after a glittering career with Ireland and Leinster.

Kearney’s career.

Kearney’s illustrious international career has included two Grand Slams (2009 and 2018), four Six Nations triumphs (2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018) and three World Cup campaigns (2011, 2015 and 2019).

At club level, Kearney has earned 219 caps for Leinster, playing a crucial role in Leinster’s rise where he lifted six PRO14 titles, four European Champions Cups and a European Challenge Cup.

The Louth man has also earned three caps for the British and Irish Lions, which included Tours to South Africa in 2009 and a series victory against Australia in 2013.

Kearney on joining Western Force.

Speaking about the move, Kearney said: “I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year’s campaign. I hope to add value both on and off the field that complements the high ambition of the club.

He adds: “I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in a new performance environment and to play both with and against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere. I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new teammates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fan base which also includes a strong Irish contingent.”

Kearney will join the club for pre-season later this year.

“Rob is a fantastic signing, but more than that he is a great person who will be able to bring a lot to WA rugby,” said Western Force’s Head of Rugby, Matt Hodgson.

“He is a player of the highest calibre that brings a wealth of experience and quality to the side.

“He also brings a winning mentality, having experienced so much success for his country and Leinster. We can’t wait for the Sea of Blue and the sizeable Irish community within WA to see him pull on the Force jersey next season.”

Read More About: Ireland, rob kearney, western force