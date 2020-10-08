Joe Schmidt has landed his first job since leaving his role as Ireland head coach

The beloved former Irish coach has got a new gig.

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has been appointed as World Rugby’s Director of Rugby and High Performance.

Schmidt will head up a new department in the international federation that’s responsible for the high performance, match officials and technical services functions, including player welfare as well as training and education.

He’s set to start his new position in November.

The former World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2018 is no stranger to Dublin where the organisation’s headquarters are based, having spent over nine years there, coaching Leinster (2010-13) and Ireland (2013-19).

During his time as Ireland head coach, Schmidt won three Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2018, during a period of unprecedented success for the national team.

During Schmidt’s tenure, Ireland were also ranked as the world’s number one team in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings for the first time in September 2019.

In terms of his career as the head coach of Leinster, Schmidt established them as a European giant, reaching six finals and winning four trophies, including a PRO12 title, two European Cups and a Challenge Cup.

Prior to joining Leinster, Schmidt was an assistant coach at ASM Clermont Auvergne, helping the French side win the Top 14 for the first time in the club’s history in 2010.

In the new role, Schmidt will lead a new Rugby and High Performance Department, reporting to Chief Executive Brett Gosper within a restructure that reflects the organisation’s objective of further engaging coaches, players and match officials in the decision-making process, as it seeks to make the sport simpler, safer and more enjoyable for both participants and spectators.

Speaking about the new position, Schmidt said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started. I’m passionate about the game and keen that people continue to enjoy being involved in it, from the young to the young at heart. The professional game is the showpiece for our sport and involving key stakeholders in our discussions about how the game is played and how players are managed will be beneficial.

We wish him the best of luck.