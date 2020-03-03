“When You Go To War On A Rugby Pitch, Everyone Has To Be In”

Leinster Women’s players Sene Nauopu and Lindsay Peat have opened up on the challenges they both faced in their journey to the top in the first instalment of Energia’s #ThePowerBehindLeinster series.

Both Nauopu and Peat have become vital players for Leinster since arriving at the Eastern Province but the latter explained that she initially found the transition to rugby tricky having switched over from Gaelic Football.

“It wasn’t only a new sport it was a whole new world,” she began.

“I was nearly embarrassed coming in to be honest. I didn’t feel I was worthy of being there at all.

“I was definitely feeling my way in the dark. I couldn’t get the concept of going backwards because all I wanted to do was go forward. You’re not just in that moment, you always have to be working two or three phases ahead. ”

Nauopu spoke of her mindset ahead of returning to rugby in Ireland after a spell out of the game.

“I came over to Ireland primarily to support my husband George, he was a professional rugby player. Within the first couple of months we fell in love with the place and we didn’t want to leave.

“It was almost at a time when I was just getting back into the game after taking a few years of. In some ways a lot had aligned.

“I felt fitter than I ever had been in my life. I felt I had more to give rugby and more to learn as well. I was quite focussed on what I needed to achieve for myself of course but also the impact that it could have on my family.”

You can watch the fullfirst instalment of Energia’s #ThePowerBehindLeinster series entitled ‘The Players’ below;