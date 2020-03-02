Talks Set For Paris As Coronavirus Leaves Six Nations Hanging In Balance

Six Nations organisers are set to meet in Paris today to discuss the fate of this year’s tournament in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak across Europe.

Ireland’s game with Italy, which had been originally scheduled for this coming weekend, has already been postponed with their clash against France on March 14th now also in doubt.

The French government last week announced a temporary ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in “a confined space” due to the outbreak with talks set for Paris on Monday to decide how best to proceed.

France are the last team left in the competition who can complete the Grand Slam with a victory over Ireland, should they beat Scotland this weekend, however their final game may have to wait until a later date.

Discussions will also take place in regards to Ireland’s postponed game against Italy and when to reschedule the clash for after the IRFU opted to not go ahead with the match after consultations with Minister for Health Simon Harris last week.

“The IRFU had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisors today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of the Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of 6/8 March,” they said in a statement last Wednesday.

“At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments’ need to protect public health in relation to the Coronavirus. “We were then advised, formally, that The National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of Public Health. “The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.” According to RTÉ, The IRFU could lose an estimated €10 million in revenue if the Italy match is not played, while postponement of the France clash would also represent another scheduling headache for all parties involved.