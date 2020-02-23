Coronavirus Postpones Six Nations Clash Between Scotland & Italy

Italy’s clash with Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations which had been scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

Italian authorities made the decision to cancel all sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardy regions with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holding a press conference on Saturday.

Three Serie A games were also called off including Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Verona v Cagliari, and Atalanta v Sassuolo, as the Italian government plan to contain the outbreak.

Six Nations officials released the following statement following the news of the postponement.

“Further to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the Milan Area, the Italian Authorities have decided to cancel all sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardi Regions.”

“As a result of this decision, the Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland scheduled to be played today will not take place.

“Six Nations Rugby are looking at options with the FIR and Scottish Rugby to reschedule this fixture at a later date.

“We will be staying in contact with the FIR and Italian Authorities to keep updated on the situation in the region.”

Italy currently lie in fourth place in the Women’s Six Nations table on four points while Scotland are struggling at the bottom of the table with just one point to their name following their opening two losses to Ireland and England.