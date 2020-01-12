Ridiculous Pass Sets Up Teddy Thomas For Stunning Try In Racing’s Win Over Munster

Racing 92’s Teddy Iribaren produced a spectacular piece of skill as he set up winger Teddy Thomas to score a try in the French side’s clash with Munster in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Johan Van Graan’s side required a win heading into the game but conceded the opening try at the La Defense Stadium in Paris just before half-time.

Munster were defending well against the flow of Racing 92 attackers before a breakdown in play eventually saw the ball fall to Iribaren who composed himself before flicking an incredible backhand pass all the way over to Thomas on the flank with the French winger able to easily jot down.

Oh. My. Pass! 🤯 Just a casual 30 metre backhand miss-pass for Teddy Iribaren🤷‍♂️#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/QTMRk8FGea — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 12, 2020

The try was checked by the TMO but still stood as the scrum-half was rightly congratulated by his Racing teammates for his sensational skill.

Munster were able to get back into the game before the break thanks to a try from Andrew Conway and went into half-time with a 16-11 lead.

The sides then shared penalties and conversations for the majority of the second half as they looked to wrestle control of the game and pick up what would be a crucial win in Pool 4.

With seven minutes left of the 80 it was Racing who gained the upper hand and it was Thomas again as he did brilliantly to latch onto Finn Russell’s kick to give the home side a three point lead.

The game was sealed shortly afterwards when Vakatawa’s try and the resulting conversion gave them a 32-22 point lead before Imhoff sealed the bonus point win at the death.