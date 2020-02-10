IRFU Issue Apology To Wales Following Cold Shower Controversy

The IRFU have released a statement apologising to Wales Women’s team after they were forced to have cold showers despite the stormy conditions in their Six Nations clash with Ireland on Sunday.

Ireland ran out 31-12 winners in a game played in the midst of Storm Ciara at Energia Park to make it two wins from two in this year’s Six Nations.

It was a miserable afternoon for Wales and it got worse following the game when out-half Robyn Wilkins explained that the players were unable to have hot showers despite the storm.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉 @WelshRugbyUnion @RobynWilkins10 post match thoughts after their loss to Ireland…and revealing they had no hot water! 🚿 pic.twitter.com/hlpCRGjylN — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) February 9, 2020

“We’re all cold, it doesn’t help that we’ve got cold showers, unfortunately,” Wilkins said.

“But we’re a tight-knit bunch, this will make us stronger. We’ll come together and we go again. We’ve got two weeks now to kick in and train hard for that French game.”

The IRFU released a statement on Sunday night apologising to Wales for the issue.

“The IRFU have apologised to the @WelshRugbyUnion team for an issue with the water heater in their changing room today,” the IRFU said in a statement on Twitter.

“Every effort was made to resolve the problem & extra amenities were provided. The IRFU would like to thank the team for their understanding & apologise again.”

Bective Rangers also added an apology outlining that the hot water tank was damaged during the storm resulting in the issue following the game.

“After investigation, the cause was found to be that the hot water tank on the roof of the clubhouse sustained damage during the stormy conditions overnight/today.”

Wales will look to bounce back from a difficult afternoon in Dublin when they face France at home in two weeks time while Ireland’s next game comes away from home against England.