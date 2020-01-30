Ireland Name Strong Starting XV Ahead Of Women’s Six Nations Opener

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named his starting XV ahead of their Women’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Aoife Doyle makes her return to the 15s game after her sevens stint in what is a strong side with 18-year-old Beibhinn Parsons on the other wing and Lauren Delaney named at full-back.

Sene Naoupu and Michelle Claffey form a familiar centre partnership. The back-line will be led by Longford woman Ellen Murphy, who gets the nod at out-half, and her former Old Belvedere club-mate Kathryn Dane who starts at scrum-half.

Lindsey Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang make up the front row while the tight five is completed by Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday.

“The preparation leading up to the tournament has been very good,” said Griggs in an interview with Irish Rugby TV.

“We’ve got a lot of work done through January as a squad and at this stage everyone is excited to get the Six Nations started and show the progress we’ve made.

“We’ve made no secret that last season’s results were not good enough and having a home game first up is the best possible way to start and put in a performance for ourselves and our home crowd.

“We want to make sure that Energia Park is a hard place for travelling teams to come and play so we must put our words into action and apply pressure from the very start.

“Scotland, first up, is a huge game for us. We are well aware what they can bring, and simply, we need to be on our game and deliver our best performance yet to get the tournament off to a winning start.”

Ireland starting XV

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

10. Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

8. Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

19. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

20. Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/Munster)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

22. Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster)

23. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster)