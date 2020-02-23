Nightmare Start For Ireland As Sexton & Stockdale Errors Prove Costly

England’s George Ford opened the scoring in their Six Nations clash with Ireland on Sunday after just seven minutes as he capitalised on an error from Johnny Sexton.

Eddie Jones’ side dominated the opening exchanges at Twickenham and grabbed the first score of the game early as they made their pressure pay off.

Ben Youngs played a probing kick through the Irish defence, but it looked as though either Sexton or Jordan Larmour would win the race for the loose ball.

The kick took a wicked bounce, however, right as the Irish outhalf went to grab it and after juggling the ball he dropped it which lead to Ford scooping up possession and dotting down.

Costly mistake from Johnny Sexton gifts England a try. Not the start we wanted…#ENGvIRE #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/mUvaq2kWzm — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 23, 2020

Sexton’s difficult start got worse shortly afterwards as he missed what looked to be a routine penalty in front of the posts to put Ireland on the scoreboard less than ten minutes after his error.

Oh dear. It hasn't been a good start to the game for Johnny Sexton.#ENGvIRE #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/Q81TwGicGO — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 23, 2020

England refused to lay-off after their promising opening 15 minutes and once again caught Ireland napping in the first half to grab their second try of the game.

This time it was Jacob Stockdale who was responsible as he attempted to leave Ford’s kick to go dead but allowed Elliot Daly to sneak in behind him and ground the ball for England’s second try of the half.

This was really poor from Jacob Stockdale. 😑 Ireland are in big trouble at Twickenham. #ENGvIRE #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/wCFjykCkr7 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 23, 2020

Half-time couldn’t come quick enough for Ireland but not before Owen Farrell extended England’s lead to 17 points with a penalty after numerous unforced errors from the visitors.

Ireland and head coach Andy Farrell will be hoping that they can improve in the second half at Twickenham and keep their hopes of a Grand Slam victory alive with changes aplenty expected from the bench.

Farrell’s men had been unbeaten heading into this game defeating both Wales and Scotland while England also secured a victory over Scotland but failed to beat France.