Harlequins Release Statement Following Suspension To Joe Marler

Joe Marler’s club Harlequins have expressed their disappointment at the length of the ban handed down to the England international following Saturday’s game against Wales.

Marler was handed a 10-week suspension after he was involved in an incident with Alun Wyn Jones ten minutes into England’s 33-30 win over Wales last weekend when during a melee, he was caught on camera grabbing the groin area of the Welsh captain.

No action was taken against the 29-year-old during the game but he was cited afterwards.

Marler appeared before a disciplinary committee in Dublin on Thursday but did not accept that he had grabbed, twisted or squeezed the genitals of Wyn Jones or that his actions required a red card.

“The Disciplinary Committee found that Mr Marler had committed an act of foul play (an infringement of Law 9.27) and that it had warranted a red card, so the citing complaint was upheld”, a statement said.

“The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a low-end entry point (twelve weeks’ suspension) and reduced that by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including good character and remorse) but increased it by one week to take account of his most recent disciplinary record.

“Mr Marler is therefore suspended for 10 weeks and, given his playing schedule, is free to resume playing on Monday, 8 June 2020. He was reminded of his right of appeal.”

Marler’s club Harlequins have, on Friday, released their own statement in response to the suspension and they outlined their disappointment at the severity of the ban

“Harlequins notes the disciplinary decision regarding Joe Marler.

“Whilst not in any way condoning Joe’s actions last Saturday we are disappointed at the level of sanction applied, particularly when compared to other disciplinary decisions announced this week.

“The Club will be making no further comment on the situation and is fully focused on this weekend’s Premiership Rugby Cup Final against Sale Sharks.”

WhatsApp Email 117 Shares