Blow For France As Haouas Sees Red Following Punch To Ritchie

France were reduced to 14-men in the first half of their Six Nations clash with Scotland as they looked to continue their perfect record in the tournament so far.

The away side were leading 7-6 in the opening 35 minutes thanks to an excellent try from Damian Penaud. But the game was turned on its head during a scuffle as Scotland looked to go ahead in the game.

Nick Haining and Mohamed Haouas appeared to engage in some pushing and shoving, to begin with.

And, as players from both sides got involved, the incident came to a head between the French prop and the incoming Jamie Ritchie.

🥊🏉 Mohammed Haouas sent off for this punch to the face of Jamie Ritchie. #SCOvFRA #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/rUDF0u6SxM — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 8, 2020

Haouas then proceeded to strike Ritchie with a punch to the face as he was tackled by Gael Fickou and after referring to the TMO the referee had no choice but to show the Montpellier man a red card.

Shortly after the incident, Scotland took the lead thanks to a penalty from Gavin Hastings and they were able to further extend it just before the break. A brilliant break from the out-half led to a free-flowing Scottish move which resulted in Sean Maitland finishing in the corner.

France were left hoping that Haouas’ moment of madness does not cost them the chance at Grand Slam glory.

“Scotland have clearly got under France’s skin,” said former England hooker Brian Moore on BBC One.

“They have denied them an opportunity to go forward, and a moment of madness could cost France dear.”