Finn Russell Absent Again As Scotland Name Squad For England Clash

Scotland have named a 37-man squad ahead of their Six Nations clash with England next Saturday, with out-half Finn Russell once again missing.

Russell was sent back to his club side Racing 92 ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations opener with Ireland last week due to a ‘breach of team protocol’ and has not been recalled for the game against England.

Duncan Weir, Russell’s replacement, retains his place in the squad while Darcy Graham is not available to Gregor Townsend after suffering a knee injury.

Glasgow Warriors’ number 10, Adam Hastings, stood in for Russell against Ireland on Saturday and the 23-year-old impressed in the 19-12 defeat, scoring four penalties. Hastings confirmed after the game that Russell had FaceTimed him the previous evening to wish him well.

Scotland will be hoping to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Ireland when they take on England in the Calcutta Cup game while Eddie Jones’ men also suffered a loss in their Six Nations opener falling to an impressive French side on Sunday.

Townsend’s side retained the Calcutta Cup in dramatic fashion in last year’s Six Nations with a 38-38 draw at Twickenham Stadium.

Scotland squad to face England:

FORWARDS (21)

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh)

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

Alex Craig (Gloucester)

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh)

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)

Allan Dell (London Irish)

Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

Tom Gordon (Glasgow Warriors)

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

Nick Haining (Edinburgh)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Willem Nel (Edinburgh)

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh)

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

BACKS (16)

Chris Harris (Gloucester)

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) CAPTAIN

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints)

Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Sean Maitland (Saracens)

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh)

Matt Scott (Edinburgh)

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors)

Ratu Tagive (Glasgow Warriors)

Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors)