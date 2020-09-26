 Close sidebar

Finn Russell magic knocks Saracens out of Champions Cup at the death

by Oisin McQueirns

A moment of magic from Racing 92’s Finn Russell helped the French side defeat Saracens at the death to reach the Heineken Champions Cup final.

Racing found themselves 15-12 down against Saracens with just five minutes to go in the game. Finn Russell picked the ball up and produced a brilliant little chip over the top to the onrushing Virimi Vakatawa.

Vakatawa found Russell again with an offload before playing in Juan Imhoff to finish off the move and hand Racing victory at the death.

Imhoff’s try was the only one of the game with the rest of the points coming from the boot.

Saracens pulled off a shock 25-17 success over previously unbeaten Leinster in last weekend’s quarter-finals, however their campaign comes to an end against the French side.

The other semi-final sees Exeter Chiefs take on Toulouse at 3:30 on Saturday.

Former Scotland and Lions captain Gavin Hastings backed Russell to shine in Racing 92s clash with Saracens ahead of the game.

Finn Russell

“Finn doesn’t play without a smile on his face and he has found his team now over in France,” he told The Sun.

“Racing absolutely get him and he is one of the top stars in that team – no question about it. They have both found each other and now they are both benefiting. I think it is wonderful.

“It is fantastic to see a Scotland player go to one of the biggest clubs in Europe and absolutely nail it and play such a game that seems to suit their style.

Finn Russell

“It is so good for Scotland as it means now the door is open for other Scots to go to Paris.

“And by and large, Scots who have gone to other clubs – the established internationals – have always gone pretty well.”

Author: Oisin McQueirns

