Eddie Jones Apologises Following “Declared At Half-Time” Jab At Ireland

England head coach Eddie Jones has apologised after saying that he felt his side’s 24-12 win over Ireland could have been “declared” at half-time as they led 17-0.

Jones’ side were victorious in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham, dominating Andy Farrell’s men throughout with a host of individual errors costing Ireland in the first half.

The defeat ended Ireland’s chances of both the Grand Slam and the Triple Crown in Farrell’s first Six Nations at the helm and acted as a timely reminder that the new boss still has work to do.

Speaking following the game, in quotes reported by Independent.ie, Jones was his typically outspoken self and claimed that with such a significant half-time lead, the game could have been, to use a cricket-term, ‘declared’ as over.

“I thought the first half was outstanding,” Jones began.”We played with intensity, we executed well, and we had the game won at half-time.

“If it was a cricket match we could have declared. Second half they got some possession, got a few calls from the referee, and we had to defend well and we did.”

Jones was quick to dismiss Ireland, which will surely be remembered by Farrell and co. when the two nations clash again, but the England head coach would later apologise for his comments.

“I probably need to apologise for it again. Sorry, sorry, sorry. I know you are not allowed say anything that is a little bit different here. So I apologise. I apologise for making a comment that is not in the rugby sense. Apologies.”

Ireland will be hoping they can bounce back from their first defeat of the competition when they take on Italy in two weeks time while Jones and England face Wales as they look to clinch the Triple Crown having already beaten Scotland and the aforementioned Ireland.