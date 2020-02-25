Cian Healy Ruled Out For Remainder Of Six Nations Campaign

Ireland have confirmed that prop Cian Healy will miss the remainder of the Six Nations campaign after sustaining a hip injury in the loss to England at Twickenham.

Healy was replaced in the first half by Dave Kilcoyne with Ireland’s most recent squad update confirming that he will not feature in the remaining two games.

The squad returned to Dublin on Monday following their disappointing 24-12 loss to England on Saturday and will reassemble on Wednesday evening for a two day camp.

Players released back to their provinces to participate in PRO14 action this coming weekend include Will Connors, Max Deegan, Chris Farrell, David Kearney, Luke McGrath and Jack O’Donoghue.

Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole will attend the Ireland camp in Dublin following the postponement of Ulster’s fixture against Benetton while Iain Henderson will re-join the squad having missed the trip to England.

It has also been confirmed that Will Addison will stay in Ulster to continue his rehab his calf injury.

Here is the Ireland squad for the upcoming camp;

Backs: (12)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps

Forwards: (16)

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

