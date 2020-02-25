Cian Healy Ruled Out For Remainder Of Six Nations Campaign

Ireland have confirmed that prop Cian Healy will miss the remainder of the Six Nations campaign after sustaining a hip injury in the loss to England at Twickenham.
Healy was replaced in the first half by Dave Kilcoyne with Ireland’s most recent squad update confirming that he will not feature in the remaining two games.
The squad returned to Dublin on Monday following their disappointing 24-12 loss to England on Saturday and will reassemble on Wednesday evening for a two day camp.
Players released back to their provinces to participate in PRO14 action this coming weekend include Will Connors, Max Deegan, Chris Farrell, David Kearney, Luke McGrath and Jack O’Donoghue.
Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole will attend the Ireland camp in Dublin following the postponement of Ulster’s fixture against Benetton while Iain Henderson will re-join the squad having missed the trip to England.
It has also been confirmed that Will Addison will stay in Ulster to continue his rehab his calf injury.
Here is the Ireland squad for the upcoming camp;
Backs: (12)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps
Forwards: (16)
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
