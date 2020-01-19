Champions Cup Quarter-Finals Confirmed Following Dramatic Weekend

The quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup have been confirmed following the final weekend of action in the competition’s pool stages.

The tie of the round is undoubtedly defending champions Saracens game against top seeds Leinster with the English club securing a spot in the last eight with victory over Racing – just a day after their Premiership relegation was confirmed.

The clash between the two sides is also a repeat of last year’s final in which the English side bettered their Irish rivals to clinch the title.

Toulouse’s win over Gloucester on Sunday meant that Munster, despite beating Ospreys, missed out on a last-eight place with their prize being a game against Ulster who secured their spot in the quarter-finals for the second year in a row with victory over Bath on Saturday.

It’s an all-French clash between Racing 92 and Clermont while Exeter Chiefs have a home game against Northampton Saints to round out the ties.

The quarter-finals take place on the 3/4/5 April.

_____

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Leinster vs Saracens

Exeter vs Northampton

Toulouse vs. Ulster

Clermont vs. Racing 92

_____