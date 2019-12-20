Munster & Connacht Name Starting XVs Ahead Of Pro14 Clash

Munster and Connacht have named their starting XVs ahead of Saturday evening’s inter-provincial Pro14 clash between the two sides at the Sportsground in Galway.

Johann Van Graan names a much changed side from the one that fell to Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend with ten new faces coming into the XV.

Craig Casey makes his first PRO14 start at scrum-half having previously featured twice off the bench and Dave Kilcoyne returns from injury to start in the front row.

Kilcoyne is joined by Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer in the front row while academy winger Liam Coombes starts alongside cousin Gavin Coombes for the first time in the PRO14.

CJ Stander retains his place and the captaincy with Chris Farrell, JJ Hanrahan, Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland also keeping their places in the starting XV.

Connacht meanwhile see Irish international Quinn Roux captaining the province in what is set to be his 100th cap on Saturday evening.

Tiernan O’Halloran has returned from injury and starts at full-back while Tom Daly has forced his way into the starting team alongside Bundee Aki in the centre.

In the back row Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle are named at blindside and openside respectively with Eoin McKeon at number 8, as last weekend’s Champions Cup hero Robin Copeland drops to the bench.

Captain Jarrad Butler has been ruled out due to illness.

The two teams are as follows;

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Gavin Coombes, Chris Cloete, CJ Stander (C).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Sammy Arnold.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Tom Daly, Bundee Aki, Kyle Godwin, Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade (1-8): Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux (Capt), Eoghan Masterson, Paul Boyle, Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Conor Kenny, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Joe Maksymiw, Robin Copeland, Stephen Kerins, Jack Carty, Stephen Fitzgerald.