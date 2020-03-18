Simon Zebo has said he still harbours ambitions to add to his 35 international rugby caps but will hold no grudges if it never comes to fruition.

Zebo’s last appearance for Ireland came almost three years ago when he started at full-back in their summer tour of Japan. However, after leaving Munster in 2018 for pastures new with Racing 92, Zebo has found himself out in the cold.

Speaking on RTE 2fm’s Game On, Zebo said he misses home but that Paris has afforded him and his family the chance to live an incredible lifestyle.

“You never know. I was home recently when I had some time off and I was able to spend time with my family and friends. It makes you miss it,” Zebo said.

“Obviously Paris has been amazing and it has been an incredible lifestyle change. My family have loved it and my kids have a third language.

“There is always love I will have for Munster and playing rugby for Ireland, but for the moment I’m still contracted here and we will see what happens in the future, but I definitely won’t rule it out because I miss home.”

Zebo continued claiming he holds no grudges if he is never picked for Ireland again.

“It [international exile] is what it is. If I get picked, I get picked, if I don’t, there are no grudges held. I’d imagine I’d have to be playing in Munster to give myself every shout.”

The former Munster man turned 30 on Monday, however, age doesn’t matter in Zebo’s eyes as you only have to look at his close friend and former teammate Keith Earls as an example of what someone can achieve playing into their thirties.

“The age thing doesn’t really matter. You see Keith Earls and players like that playing tip-top rugby and look like they are in their mid-20s running around the place.

“I’d obviously love to represent my country again at some point, you’d never know if it will happen again. I’ll keep enjoying my rugby and having fun and when I’m having fun I’m well enough to play with anyone.

“Thirty years of age is a new challenge, trying to keep the new levels to where it has been the last few years. It’s all ahead of me.”