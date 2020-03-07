Wyn Jones Calls For World Rugby To Look Into Marler Incident

Alun Wyn Jones hopes World Rugby look into today’s first-half incident involving himself and Joe Marler where the England prop is thought to have grabbed the Welsh captain’s testicles.

In what was a feisty affair at Twickenham, Marler escaped punishment as the incident went unnoticed, however, it is believed that he may be cited upon review and could be in serious trouble.

The punishment for what World Rugby describes as “testicle grabbing or twisting or squeezing” is a ban that could range anywhere from 12 weeks to 24 weeks.

Following today’s 33-30 loss to England, Wyn Jones addressed the incident with Marler and while he described his Lions squad teammate as a good bloke, he did admit that he hopes World Rugby look at the incident.

“I’ve got 138 Tests for my country. If I react, I get a red card. It’s tough, isn’t it?,” Wyn Jones said at Wales’ post-match press conference, as reported by The Guardian.

“Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it. Joe’s a good bloke, lots of things happen on a rugby field. It’s difficult as a captain these days because you can’t speak to a ref about anything, it feels.

“I look at the touch judge. Obviously he didn’t see what happened, and that’s fine. There’s a lot of footage that has been shown. It seems like a lot of supporters saw what happened.

🏉 Alun Wyn Jones on the Marler incident pic.twitter.com/YleT7Cw1VL — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) March 7, 2020

“It’s very frustrating that we talk a lot about TMOs (television match officials) and footage reviews, yet there doesn’t seem to be a lot of it happening.”

Wyn Jones later admitted in his press conference that he shook hands with the Harlequins front-row forward following the game. England’s win over Wales saw them win a 26th Triple Crown title while Wales suffered their third straight defeat under Wayne Pivac.

