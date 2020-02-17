RTÉ To Present Live Coverage Of Women’s AIL Final

RTÉ will show live coverage of the women’s All-Ireland League final for the first time in its history later this year.

The news was confirmed today after the IRFU announced that both the men’s and women’s AIL finals will take place at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

The women’s final will take place on Sunday, April 26 with the men’s final going ahead on Saturday, May 9. Both games are set for a kick-off time of 2.30 pm with RTÉ providing live coverage of both.

Normally, the men’s final takes place at the Aviva Stadium, however, the stadium is unavailable in May due to preparations for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

Four games are set to take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this summer including three Group E fixtures on Monday, June 15, Friday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 24 as well as a last 16 clash on Tuesday, June 30. With preparations for those games ongoing, the stadium has been ruled out of hosting club rugby fixtures.

Railway Union lifted their first-ever women’s AIL title last season after beating UL Bohemians in the final and will be hoping to repeat that success in 2020 while Cork Constitution are current holders of the men’s AIL title after defeating Clontarf in last year’s Aviva Stadium final.

_____

Energia All-Ireland League and Cup Final Fixtures 2019/20:

Saturday, 21 March:

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Shield Final: Galwegians v Westport, Dubarry Park, 12.45pm

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Plate Final: Blackrock College v Cooke, Dubarry Park, 2.30pm

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Final: UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Dubarry Park: 4.15pm

Saturday, 11 April:

Bateman Cup Final: Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel, 2.30pm

Sunday, 26 April:

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Final: Energia Park, 2.30pm

Saturday, 9 May:

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Final: Energia Park, 2.30pm