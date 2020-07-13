Wales Set To Play Six Nations Fixtures Away From Principality Stadium

The Welsh Rugby Union is ­reported to be close to an agreement with its English counterpart to secure the use of Twickenham Stadium.

It is believed the Welsh national side could play up to four fixtures at Twickenham. The Daily Telegraph also reported that because the venue can cater for 40,000 spectators, even while adhering to social distancing guidelines, the Welsh Rugby Union are keen to move their remaining 2020 Test fixtures here.

With the Principality Stadium likely on standby as a field hospital and mass gatherings in Cardiff expected to be prohibited until 2021, the WRU face a £50 million loss in revenue if games are not rescheduled. The move across the border would also significantly help their English counterparts. The RFU are said to be in need of extra revenue as the governing body looks to recover from the forecasted loss of £107m due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

If the deal goes through it would see Wales’ remaining 2020 Six Nations clash with Scotland take place in England.

World Rugby will meet this week to discuss the remainder of the 2020 Test calendar, with a vote by their Council set to take place next week on the proposal to host a second Six Nations tournament with the addition of Japan and Fiji as guest countries.

The new eight-team tournament, if confirmed, will take place in November and December, with two pools of four and a December 5 final between the group winners with the final set to be held at Twickenham.