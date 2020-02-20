Wales Make Two Changes For Visit Of France In Six Nations

Wales have made two changes to their side ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with France at the Principality Stadium (KO 4.45 pm).

Gareth Davies comes into the side at scrum-half where he will form a half-back partnership with Dan Biggar. It is the only change to a backline including Hadleigh Parkes and Nick Tompkins in the midfield with Josh Adams, George North and Leigh Halfpenny making up the back three.

Meanwhile, Ross Moriarty comes into the side at blindside flanker to complete an all-British and Irish Lions back-row made up of Moriarty, Justin Tipuric at openside and Taulupe Faletau at number eight.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones continues in the second-row alongside Jake Ball with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Dillon Lewis named in the front-row.

Commenting on his team selection, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said:

“Gareth was unavailable round one and came off the bench last time out so he is full of energy and we are looking forward to him bringing his game on Saturday.

“Ross has impressed off the bench so far and brought a lot of energy and communication as well so he deserves an opportunity to start.

“We have changed around the second-rows on the bench, we are looking at creating competition there and Will has trained well and we are looking forward to seeing him out on that stage.

“We want to build on what we have done so far and are looking to be more accurate with what we do and improve on that aspect.

“Saturday is going to be a packed Principality Stadium, we know the atmosphere will be electric and it is set for a big day in Cardiff.”

Wales team

15. Leigh Halfpenny (87 Caps), 14. George North (93 Caps), 13. Nick Tompkins (2 Caps), 12. Hadleigh Parkes (27 Caps), 11. Josh Adams (23 Caps), 10. Dan Biggar (81 Caps), 9. Gareth Davies (52 Caps); 1. Wyn Jones (24 Caps), 2. Ken Owens (75 Caps), 3. Dillon Lewis (24 Caps), 4. Jake Ball (44 Caps), 5. Alun Wyn Jones (C) (136 Caps), 6. Ross Moriarty (43 Caps), 7. Justin Tipuric (74 Caps), 8. Taulupe Faletau (74 Caps).

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias (11 Caps), 17. Rob Evans (37 Caps), 18. Leon Brown (8 Caps), 19. Will Rowlands (*Uncapped), 20. Aaron Wainwright (20 Caps), 21. Tomos Williams (18 Caps), 22. Jarrod Evans (5 Caps), 23. Johnny McNicholl (2 Caps).