Wales’ Six Nations Clash With Scotland Officially Postponed

Wales’ Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday has been postponed.

The last remaining game in the tournament was scheduled to go ahead as planned with the Welsh rugby union this morning defending their decision not to cancel the clash with Scotland.

However, the inevitable has now occurred as the fixture in Cardiff has officially been postponed.

Further details:https://t.co/STFsyIpWHL@Scotlandteam @SixNationsRugby — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 13, 2020

A statement from the WRU today said:

“The Welsh Rugby Union has maintained an open dialogue with, and continued to seek advice and direction from, the National Assembly for Wales and other stakeholders, including the Six Nations, on this fast-moving issue.

“Whilst medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interests of supporters, players and staff to fall in line with recent measures taken across the UK and global sports industries.

STATEMENT | Scottish Rugby suspends all rugby in Scotland.https://t.co/thM6Vw7HGq — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 13, 2020

“The WRU would like to thank all parties for their counsel on the subject and will make further announcements with respect to rescheduling the fixture in the coming days.

“Every effort has been made to stage this game and we appreciate that individuals will have been inconvenienced.

“Given the fluid and unprecedented nature of this issue a postponement became the only viable option.”